Pelletier & Reed Show Us The Right Way After The Buzzer; Watch!

The story beyond the game

The Wisdom and Bangor Christian boys' teams played a classic tournament game that went down to the final seconds, ultimately ending in a Wisdom victory. In a night of many incredible moments there were a few moments at the end that not everyone noticed immediately.

To back it up just a bit, Bangor Christian had built up a double-digit lead going into halftime and throughout the third quarter. It appeared they would be moving on to the semifinal round in Class D boys north and Wisdom's season would be ending at the hands of the Patriots. However, Coach Dom Rossignol's Pioneers squad showed the true grit, strength, and stick-to-itiveness that defines Aroostook County and all that comes with life in the northern tip of Maine.

The setup

In the moments leading up to the final seconds we noticed the boys’ team from Fort Kent entered the Cross Insurance Center and sat behind the Wisdom bench and began leading the cheers for their fellow Aroostook County counterparts. The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was suddenly worked into a frenzy as the Pioneers and Patriots entertained their fans, friends, and the broadcast teams. For just a few moments we had the feeling as if it were 2019 again and that the past two years were a distant memory.

The closing moments

With the drama unfolding as freshmen Camden Pelletier drove down the middle of the lane and tossed up a teardrop floater that dropped through the bottom of the net to give Wisdom the lead with under 1 minute remaining the Pioneers’ fans erupted. Bangor Christian without a timeout left to take, placed the ball in the hands of their steady guard Jalen Reed as he navigated the final seconds with a steadiness that comes natural to the most talented players in the game. A three-point shot in the corner from Justin Libby bounced off the rim and Reed was there to grab the rebound with just a couple of seconds remaining. As Reed collected himself and the ball, Wisdom senior Carter Pelletier (the older brother of Camden), was able to tie-up the ball and Reed as the clocked ticked down to zero.

Now watch what happens. It's amazing!

Pandemonium ensued as the Pioneers rushed to the floor to celebrate with one another and many of the Patriots were caught in a state of shock. An agonizing defeat was just handed to the Patriots and it's understandable if the teenage athletes would hang their heads, but they did not. Reed was left laying down on the floor next to his opponent, the elder Pelletier. What happened next comes as no surprise to those of us who have followed Pelletier. As I documented earlier in the season, this young man continues to set the example of leadership. Many of us would rush off to pile on our teammates and celebrate an incredible victory, but Carter Pelletier stayed right there next to Jalen Reed checking in on him, and helping him up. The two would embrace and the rest of their teammates on both sides would follow their lead. We were able to capture the moment on video from the 101.9 The Rock broadcast table (credit to Carly Guerrette). Witness a moment of sportsmanship and high character displayed by both Carter Pelletier and Jalen Reed. Then everyone else follows their lead

We should all be like Carter and Jalen



Thank you Jalen and Carter

I do not know Jalen Reed but I was impressed with how he handled a difficult moment of defeat. Jalen Reed and Carter Pelletier are another example of what we need to see more of in the world today. Opponents that went toe-to-toe and showed ultimate respect to one another. They were the leaders. The world is in good hands if you two continue to show us the way.