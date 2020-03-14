Patton Man Arrested for Burglary & Violating a Protection Order

Maine State Police

47-year-old Greg Young was arrested for burglary and violation of a protection order after police executed a search warrant at 17 Scribner St. in Patten Thursday. 

Police obtained the warrant after investigating a burglary in Patten where the victim reported a large quantity of tools and other assorted items stolen from his garage. 

Troopers and Maine Forrest Rangers recovered over $3,000 of stolen property at his residence 

Young was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and charged. 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: burglary
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top