Patton Man Arrested for Burglary & Violating a Protection Order
47-year-old Greg Young was arrested for burglary and violation of a protection order after police executed a search warrant at 17 Scribner St. in Patten Thursday.
Police obtained the warrant after investigating a burglary in Patten where the victim reported a large quantity of tools and other assorted items stolen from his garage.
Troopers and Maine Forrest Rangers recovered over $3,000 of stolen property at his residence.
Young was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and charged.
