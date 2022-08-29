Ozzy ‘Fed Up’ With Gun Violence + School Shootings in U.S. – ‘It’s F–king Crazy’

This week, Ozzy Osbourne indicated that he's moving back to his native U.K. from his longtime home in Los Angeles because of the amount of gun violence in the U.S.

There have already been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The legendary heavy metal singer and Black Sabbath co-founder's reason adds a new layer to what was previously reported to be a relocation based on tax reasons. The musician put his L.A. residence up for sale this summer.

"Everything's fucking ridiculous there," Osbourne told the U.K.'s The Guardian of the States on Aug. 28.

"I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," he continued. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert [in 2017]. … It's fucking crazy."

The singer added, "I don't want to die in America; I don't want to be buried in fucking [Hollywood cemetery] Forest Lawn. I'm English — I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go. But no, it's just time for me to come home."

Sharon Osbourne, the singer's longtime wife and manager who's an entertainer and media personality herself, seemed to agree with the assessment.

"It's not [Ozzy's health]," she said of the move. "It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all — nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

In June, Ozzy expounded on the health issues he recently faced, which included contracting COVID-19 earlier this year. Around the same time, Sharon said Ozzy was "on the road to recovery" after undergoing neck and spine surgery. The rocker also shared a recuperative message.

But Ozzy's not done yet. "I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour," he told the Guardian this week. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

Ozzy's 13th solo album Patient Number 9 arrives on Sept. 9. Last month, he released the single "Degradation Rules" featuring fellow Black Sabbath alum Tony Iommi. (Earlier this month, the two reunited onstage to close out England's 2022 Commonwealth Games.) Ozzy shared the Jeff Beck-assisted title track in June. Pre-order Patient Number 9 here; listen below.

