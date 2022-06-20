Report: Ozzy Osbourne Wants to Renew Vows With Sharon Osbourne for 40th Wedding Anniversary

Now that his recent surgery is out of the way, Ozzy Osbourne is looking forward to happier times. A new report from The Mirror suggests that Osbourne is wanting to once again renew his wedding vows with wife Sharon as the couple is coming up on their 40th wedding anniversary.

Though Osbourne is still recovering from his recent surgery, the report states that the musician wants to make a big effort for his wife, heading back to Maui where they initially exchanged their wedding vows 40 years ago.

A friend of the couple told the paper, “Ozzy may have been waiting on getting his neck and back sorted after extended leg pain, which has left him unable to walk for long periods. But while that has been his hope, he always wants to treat Sharon to something special for their 40th. They renewed their vows in Vegas [in 2017], but he hoped to fly them to Maui for a break to recall their big day."

“He hopes that his recovery will be short and nerve damage will be removed so that he can treat his wife. Ozzy may have gone through the mill in recent years, but his spirit and desire to show Sharon how much their love burns bright remains,” the friend of the couple told the paper.

Ozzy underwent his surgery this past Monday (June 13). Sharon initially wrote post-surgery, "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him." The musician was released from the hospital the following day (June 14).

Later in the week, Osbourne offered his own message to fans, stating, "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."