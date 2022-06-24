Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne on Friday (June 24) released his new song "Patient Number 9." Naturally, reactions from fans and listeners — good, bad, seemingly indifferent — have started sprouting up.

Osbourne first teased the Jeff Beck-featuring "Patient Number 9" earlier in the week. The single is the haunting title track from the former Black Sabbath singer and 73-year-old heavy metal icon's forthcoming album of the same name. The record, Osbourne's 13th studio effort and first since 2020's Ordinary Man, was announced at the same time.

"the new ozzy song is…certainly a song," muses one listener on Twitter. "The new Ozzy Osbourne song Is pretty good," adds another with a warmer perspective. Yet one critique relays, "WTF did they do to Ozzy's voice, and why!? This is unlistenable."

As for the lyrical content of "Patient Number 9," its words illustrate the plight of a mental hospital patient, possibly held against their will as there is a yearning to leave and go home. Last year, Osbourne said it was written about Sharon Osbourne, the media personality who's his longtime wife and manager.

"There's one [song] called 'Patient Number 9,'" Ozzy explained on his Sirius XM show Ozzy's Boneyard, according to Metal Injection. "It's one we wrote about Sharon and I."

Osbourne revealed in April he'd completed Ordinary Man's follow-up. "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album … and delivered it to my label Epic Records," he wrote on his official website. "I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

In May, Sharon said of Ozzy's progress, "He' finished another album which is coming out in September. … He's busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy. He'll never stop singing and writing." (via MetalSucks)

Last week, Sharon relayed good news regarding Ozzy's recent neck and spine surgery, saying the rocker's "on the road to recovery." Ozzy himself also shared a recuperative message. The musician's injuries stem from a 2003 ATV accident that required previous surgery. This spring, Ozzy tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, so did Sharon.

Patient Number 9 will be released on Sept. 9. Pre-order the album here.

Ozzy Osbourne Reactions

Ozzy Osbourne, "Patient Number 9" Music Video