One Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Crash in Salisbury, N.B.

A 43-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Salisbury.

The Caledonia RCMP, Salisbury Fire Rescue and Ambulance New Brunswick responded around 5:00 a.m. to a report of a car that had crashed on Fredericton Road. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the car, which went off the roadway and crashed into the woods.



Police say a passenger in the vehicle, who was from Lakeville Westmorland, died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were located nearby and were transported to hospital with what were considered serious injuries.

Fire officials say one of the occupants of the car had walked a distance down the road to try to get help. The road was closed for about three hours on Saturday.

RCMP specialized units including Police Dog Services, Remotely Piloted Aircraft System and Forensic Identification Section attended the scene. The New Brunswick Coroner's office is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Caledonia RCMP say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.