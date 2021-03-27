Olivia Jade Laments Being ‘Publicly Shamed’ Following College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli candidly discussed being "publicly shamed" following her college admissions scandal.

On Friday (March 26), Olivia shared the lesson she learned from a "very inspirational woman": her mother, Lori Loughlin.

The 21-year-old shared a TikTok video recounting the life advice she received from the Fuller House star. "We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" Olivia explained. "And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

"I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now," she added. "I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."

"I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse. You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."

Olivia returned to social media following her mother's release from federal prison in December.

Lori plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal, in which she and husband Mossimo Giannulli paid an agent to name their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as crew team recruits for the University of Southern California, even though they never participated in the sport.

Mossimo is currently serving his sentence in federal prison for his part in the crime.