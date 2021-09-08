‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Lineup Announced: JoJo Siwa, Olivia Jade and More Celebs Revealed!

The star-studded Dancing With the Stars Season 30 lineup has been revealed!

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), ABC unveiled the entire celebrity cast for the upcoming season of the reality competition show on Good Morning America.

This year's contestants feature a WWE superstar, a Peloton trainer, a Gold-medal Olympian, a country singer, a Spice Girl and a Bachelor, among many other stars.

Previously announced contestant JoJo Siwa will make history as the first person to dance with a same-sex partner on the show. Siwa, who will be paired with Jenna Johnson, previously admitted that there will be a learning curve when it comes to dancing with another woman while they figure out who leads and how to approach costumes, among other aspects of the competition.

YouTuber Olivia Jade showed off her newly learned salsa moves on the morning show. "I'm so excited to be here. I'm very grateful," she said.

Fitness influencer Amanda Kloots revealed that she joined the show to honor her late husband Nick Cordero's memory. (The Broadway star passed away last year.)

"I think first of all the best way to honor somebody's life is to keep living your life. I know Nick would want me to do that. I haven't danced like this in seven years so it's kind of finding that part of myself again," she told reporters.

Season 30 will premiere on Sept. 20 at 8 PM ET on ABC. Tyra Banks will return as host while Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman will return as judges.

See all of the DWTS Season 30 contestants, below.