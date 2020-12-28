Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Completing Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin completed her two month prison sentence for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal.

A legal source confirmed to People that the Full House star was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, on Monday (December 28).

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the college admissions scandal, in which more than 50 wealthy parents allegedly bribed their children's way into elite universities.

Back in May, the actress pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

In August, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Giannulli received a sentence of five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

According to court records, Loughlin has already paid the fines assessed against her.

Giannulli is currently serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California and is scheduled to be released on April 17, the Bureau of Prisons says.

The only public comments from Loughlin or Giannulli about the case since their arrest last year came at their sentencing hearings in August. Loughlin told the judge her actions “helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society” and she pledged to do everything in her power to use her experience as a “catalyst to do good.”