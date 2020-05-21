Lori Loughlin Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal Case

Lori Loughlin will plead guilty and could serve two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

After maintaining her innocence for over a year, the Fuller House star has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will also plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts made the official announcement on Thursday (May 21), revealing the actress' deal includes two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, Giannulli agreed to more prison time and a bigger fine and is expected to spend five months in jail, pay a $250,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and do 250 hours of community service.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California by pretending they were recruits for the USC crew team... even though neither actually participated in the sport.

A judge still has to sign off on the agreement, but the plea hearing is reportedly scheduled for Friday (May 22) and will take place via video conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Loughlin is "scared" but "hanging in there."

"Just thinking about the reality of the situation is frightening for her," a source told the outlet. "She is also terrified for her husband who will serve longer than she will."

"She truly believes she was looking out for her children's best interest and giving back to the school," the insider added. "Pleading guilty was never part of the plan. Lori sees herself as a good person, so coming to terms with the huge mistakes she's made and the fact that she will do time, is crushing for her."