Lori Loughlin has donated $500,000 toward tuition expenses for two college students.

Us Weekly reports that the actress paid the amount through a charity. Her donation is the same amount that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, previously paid to get their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade admitted to the University of Southern California's crew team though neither actually played in the sport.

“She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the actress hopes she will “be allowed to move on" and feels like there is "this stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success.”

"Lori Loughlin has privately arranged to put two students through four years of college, and has paid their tuition and the expenses totaling over $500,000," an insider confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "Lori has also continued her work with Project Angel Food. She is optimistic about her future and is hopeful that she can move forward."

In 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli plead guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges. They reached a plea deal and Loughlin served two months in prison; paid a $150,000 fine; completed 150 hours of community service; and is currently on two years of supervised release. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison; a $250,000 fine; and 250 hours of community service. Both have completed their prison sentences. Loughlin has also completed her community service hours.

Things seem to be going back to normal for the family. This December, Loughlin will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton from When Calls the Heart in Season 2 of the series' spinoff, When Hope Calls.

Olivia Jade is currently competing in Dancing With the Stars.