Police say an 88-year-old New Brunswick man was seriously injured early Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton.

Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay of the Maine State Police along with Houlton Ambulance personnel responded to the crash around noontime. Ervin Carter of Elmwood, N.B. was heading south on I-95 when he lost control of his 2010 GMC Sierra pickup, according to a news release from Corp. Quint.

New Brunswick man's pickup rolled several times before landing upright in median

Carter’s truck crossed both lanes of travel before going over the guardrail, Quint said. The vehicle then spun 180 degrees and rolled over several times down a steep embankment and into the trees in the median. Carter suffered “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital.

Maine State Police - Troop F Maine State Police - Troop F loading...

Newly fallen snow may have been a factor in I-95 crash

The crash occurred near mile marker 303. It was snowing at the time. Police say Carter was wearing his seat belt.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was contacted due to spilled fuel and the proximity to the Meduxnekeag River. The vehicle was removed by Bailey’s Towing and Recovery of Houlton.

The left lane of I-95 southbound was closed for about three hours Sunday while the truck was removed from the median.

Elmwood, N.B. is just across the border from Hodgdon, Maine in neighboring Carleton County.