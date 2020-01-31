Netflix Extends Deal With Adam Sandler For Four More Films

“More Sandler. More Laughs. More fun.” Netflix has announced that they have decided to extend their deal with Adam Sandler to include four more films under his own Happy Madison Productions. Said Netflix via a recent press release: “Our members love all things Sandler. They have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 - the year that The Ridiculous 6 premiered - proving there’s no such thing as too much Sandler.”

No such thing as too much Sandler? That’s a bit of a bold claim to make. Many would argue that the existence of Jack and Jill and Grown Ups 1 & 2 could be considered excess. It should also be noted that Sandler’s first film for Netflix, the aforementioned The Ridiculous 6, holds a rare 0 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But Sandler seems to be moving in a new direction — his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh was nominated for an Emmy Award, and his latest movie for the streaming service, Murder Mystery, wasn’t that bad. And let’s not forget Sandler’s recent electrifying performance as charismatic jeweler Howard Ratner in the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems, which earned him the title of Best Actor by the National Board of Review.

It will be interesting to see what Sandler decides to do with his four Netflix-commissioned movies. When campaigning for a Best Actor Nomination at the Academy Awards for Uncut Gems, Sandler warned that if he didn’t win he would “make a movie so bad on purpose.” Sandler was passed over for the nomination, making that possibility much more likely. Now that comedy writer Tom Scharpling’s Grown Ups 3 spec script has officially gone viral, this could be the perfect time for Sandler’s revenge.