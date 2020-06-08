NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is recovering after passing out on live television following the conclusion on the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (June 7).

Humidity, warm temperatures and an emotional race seemed to all factor into the 26-year-old's scary fainting on air during a post-race interview with Fox analyst Jamie Little.

After Little asked Wallace—currently the only black driver competing at the highest tier of the NASCAR series—about NASCAR's efforts to "take a moment" and acknowledge racial injustice before the event, Wallace appeared lightheaded, lost his words, fluttered his eyelids, and dropped his head.

Little exclaimed, "He’s not okay," and Wallace had to be helped by crew members as he exited the car and passed out.

"I don't even know,” Wallace said, in regards to what might have caused him to black out in such a public moment. “Long race, I guess. I stood up too fast...I was told I was going to do media, and sat down and got up too fast, and I got dizzy, got lightheaded."

He reassured fans: "I feel fine now. Quick scare for everybody."

Wallace ended up getting treatment at the infield care center, along with fellow drivers Ryan Newman and Josh Bilicki, both of whom also seemed to be dealing with side effects of heat stroke.

Wallace finished 21st, one lap down in Sunday’s 325-lap event, which was done without any fans present due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Wallace caused a bit of a commotion before the race, showing up to pre-race activities sporting a T-shirt that read "I can't breathe" and “Black Lives Matter," a clear statement on the death of George Floyd and current protests about racial injustices at the hands of police.