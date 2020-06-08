Waterville Shooting Victim Dies

According to the KJ, the victim of Saturday morning's shooting at Home Place on College Avenue in Waterville has passed away from his injuries.

The victim of the shooting, which occured just before 11 AM on Saturday, had initially be taken to Maine General in Waterville before being LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey has confirmed that there has not been an arrest in the case, but did say that detectives were aggressively working the case.

Massey would not identify the man and said that he was not sure where on his body or how many times he had been shot.