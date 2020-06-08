Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.588. The total recovered is 1,891. There have been 99 deaths.

The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

There are 254 positive antibody tests in the state. Four thousand-thirty-three people tested negative for COVID-19.

Thirty-seven people are in the hospital due to the virus. Twelve are in critical care with seven on ventilators.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,588 2,305 283 1,891 301 99

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 376 244 32 3 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,311 919 144 56 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 131 110 24 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 31 24 1 Penobscot 101 94 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 24 22 Waldo 53 36 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 428 328 62 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 254 3,133 3,387 Negative 4,733 59,057 63,790 Indeterminate 8 105 113 Total 4,995 62,295 67,290

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 12 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 198 Total Critical Care Beds 398 Available Ventilators 232 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441