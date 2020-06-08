Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.
The number of cases in Maine is 2.588. The total recovered is 1,891. There have been 99 deaths.
The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).
There are 254 positive antibody tests in the state. Four thousand-thirty-three people tested negative for COVID-19.
Thirty-seven people are in the hospital due to the virus. Twelve are in critical care with seven on ventilators.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,588
|2,305
|283
|1,891
|301
|99
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|376
|244
|32
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,311
|919
|144
|56
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|131
|110
|24
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|31
|24
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|94
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|24
|22
|Waldo
|53
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|428
|328
|62
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|254
|3,133
|3,387
|Negative
|4,733
|59,057
|63,790
|Indeterminate
|8
|105
|113
|Total
|4,995
|62,295
|67,290
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|12
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|198
|Total Critical Care Beds
|398
|Available Ventilators
|232
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
