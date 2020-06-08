Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were no deaths in the state related to the virus.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.588. The total recovered is 1,891. There have been 99 deaths.

The Maine CDC has listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

There are 254 positive antibody tests in the state. Four thousand-thirty-three people tested negative for COVID-19.

Thirty-seven people are in the hospital due to the virus. Twelve are in critical care with seven on ventilators.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,5882,3052831,89130199

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin376244323
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,31191914456
Franklin363221
Hancock121011
Kennebec131110249
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford31241
Penobscot10194182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2422
Waldo5336414
Washington11
York4283286211
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2543,1333,387
Negative4,73359,05763,790
Indeterminate8105113
Total4,99562,29567,290
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care12
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds198
Total Critical Care Beds398
Available Ventilators232
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
