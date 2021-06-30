Today Is Dr. Shah’s Last Scheduled Maine CDC Briefing

Hard to imagine this was possible a year ago!

Everyone remembers the helpless feeling of the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a confusing and scary time, not knowing what was going to happen from one day to the next. Luckily for all of us in Maine, there was one man who had a unique way of making us all feel comforted, and connected in a very uncertain situation.

There was a point in time, I'd say around April/May, where the 2 p.m. briefing was must see TV. The curiosity of the number of infections, and sadly, deaths, was something that I had to be updated on daily. It was such a bizarre moment in time, that ended up lasting much longer than any of us expected. There were days where I was one of the only people in the building each weekday, and the roads were empty. It was so surreal. I truly hope it is something we Americans never have to experience again.

Through more than 200 briefings, Dr. Shah has been a straight-up rock star. He brought such warmth, comfort, and fun, to a pretty unpleasant 16 months. He has managed to give us important information with a great personality, and a devilish sense of dry humor. Also, a shout out to Dr. Regan Thibodeau, who was the sign language interpreter, who also was such a bright light during these daily press conferences.

The Z Morning Show had the unbelievable pleasure of getting to interview Dr. Shah last winter. Thanks for being such a cool guy, now grab a Diet Coke, and take a well earned bow.