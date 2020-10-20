Meet the Maine Cabin Masters and Help Feed the Community

This is a drive-thru event on Thursday in Naples!

Bring non-perishable food, toiletries or a cash donation for the Crosswalk Food Basket. This is a drive-thru event on Thursday, October 22nd. Please bring a mask.

Great Northern Docks Facebook

Head to the Great Northern Docks on Roosevelt Trail in Naples from 2pm - 4pm to meet the Maine Cabin Masters (Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie and Jedi). And if you don't know what Maine Cabin Masters is...what up with that bub?

Maine Cabin Masters is a reality television show airing on the DIY Network Monday nights, that chronicles the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show centers on contractor Chase Morrill, his designer sister Ashley Morrill, and her carpenter husband Ryan Eldridge. Yes, they only work on Maine cabins and yes, they all (except Ashley) have amazing facial hair.

I don't know if this drive-thru event will let you touch any of that spectacular facial hair, but you can say hi to the men behind it. Don't forget to help out the area of Naples for those in need and bring those non-perishables!