Mainer Dresses as Buddy the Elf to Meet His Biological Dad

If you want to know how to make a lasting first impression when meeting your biological dad for the first time, ask Doug Henning from Eliot.

The Portland Press Herald reported that 43-year-old Doug went to Boston’s Logan Airport just before Thanksgiving to meet his biological father for the first time... just like Buddy the Elf from the movie "Elf."

So, he dressed as Will Ferrell's Buddy... ya know, when Buddy met his dad.

Doug even jumped around and sang a song from the movie 'Elf'.

The video has gone viral - of course. How did Doug find out about his biological dad, Raul? Well, Henning always knew he was adopted and did a DNA test with Ancestry.com. He was very surprised at the results, since he had no information from his dad's side.

Doug is a cinematographer who works on shows like “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “The Amazing Race,” out in Los Angeles. But thanks to covid, production was shut down and he returned to Maine. Why dress up as Buddy? Well, why not?

It's kind of funny, because his dad didn't get it, but his sisters did! According to the Press Herald, Doug said:

He had never seen the movie so he just thought I was a weirdo. (My sisters) thought it was brilliant.

They hope to spend more time together after it's safe to travel.