MDOT Continuing I-95 Project in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties

Summer Roadwork on I-95

Summer means roadwork in Maine. We so need some of the repairs to many of our streets - not to mention the important jobs on the Interstate.

That can sometimes create delays as work areas are reduced to a single lane or even closed at times.

It’s critical to get advisories like this one to know what to expect as you travel along the corridor.

Where are they Paving?

The Maine Department of Transportation is paving on parts of the Interstate in Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

This is the second year of the two-year project that involves repairs and improvements to ramps and bridges on the highway in addition to other roadwork and construction.

Paving is being done on a 13 mile length of I-95 northbound lanes, north of T2 R9 to the Herseytown Township line.

The Medway Visitor Information Center will see improvements and paving. The Katahdin Scenic Overlook will also get some updating. Plus, to reduce the chance of hitting deer, MDOT will clear the Sherman Interchange to improve visibility.

What's the Schedule and Delays?

The schedule for the two year project has just started the second year. Officials said they expect to finish at the end of July.

Get our free mobile app

Plan ahead as some of the work zones will have only one lane of traffic. The Maine Department of Transportation also advises some overnight lane closures as work progresses.

The total cost of the job is $9,127,167 and is contracted to Northeast Paving of Hampden.