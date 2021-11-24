Maine Transportation Agencies Encouraging Folks To Travel Safely This Turkey Day

AAA forecasts that 53.4 million people will be traveling over the course of this 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday. According to their website, 48.3 million of those folks will be taking to roadways. So it's pretty safe to say that those who are venturing out this holiday season should expect to see a definite uptick in travel traffic this year.

As Maine's transportation agencies, like the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, ready themselves for the increase in travelers along Maine's highways and byways, they are encouraging drivers to be prepared for the heavy traffic and delays.

They're also encouraging those behind the wheel to drive carefully, but to also drive responsibly; that means not driving if you've been drinking or using drugs.

"From 2015-2019, 135 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving eve were alcohol-impaired. If you’ve been drinking, call a sober friend, taxi, or rideshare to get you home safely."

Aside from choosing a designated driver, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is also reminding drivers to buckle up: "Every trip. Every time."

The Maine DOT is doing its part with another round of holiday traffic signs. This time around they're Thanksgiving Themed.

If you're taking to the skies instead this holiday, remember timing is everything.

The Bangor International Airport posted on its Facebook page that travelers should plan to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their plane is set to take off and go directly through the TSA screening after checking in with their airline. They recommend this as the best way to ensure you don't miss your flight.

However you plan to travel to your Thanksgiving destination, please be prepared, be safe and be kind this holiday season.

