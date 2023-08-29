MDEA Arrest Eight People for Drug Trafficking in Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said eight people were arrested for drug trafficking and other charges after a months-long investigation in Maine.

Surveillance, Undercover Purchases and Warrants

The network of drug traffickers were operating in Waldo, Kennebec, and Androscoggin Counties. Investigators with MDEA’s South Central Office in Augusta, Mid-Coast Office in Thomaston and Western Maine Office in Lewiston have been doing surveillance, vehicle stops, undercover purchases of a variety of drugs from the group, as well as the execution of several search warrants.

Eight People Face Charges:

27-year-old Stephon Davis from Waterville. He’s charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl and 1 count of Aggravated Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).

45-year-old Baron Thompson from Winslow is facing charges for Trafficking Fentanyl and 1 count of Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).

48-year-old Meloney Moody from Winslow is charged with 5 counts of Aggravated trafficking cocaine (cocaine base), 4 counts of Aggravated trafficking fentanyl and 2 counts of Aggravated trafficking methamphetamine.

51-year-old Dawn Wilbur from Winslow was arrested and charged with 1 count of Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base).

45-year-old Charles Hinton from Savannah, Georgia is charged with 1 count of Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base) and 1 count of Felony Possession of Fentanyl.

25-year-old Dominique Kirk from Lewiston was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl and 2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine (cocaine base).

41-year-old Allen James from Waterville is facing charges for 1 count of Aggravated Trafficking of cocaine (cocaine base).

25-year-old Alivia Gordon from Jackson was charged with 1 count of Trafficking Cocaine (cocaine base).

Large Amount of Drugs and Money Seized

A large quantity of drugs were seized including over 175 grams of cocaine base “crack” and 60 grams of fentanyl. Street value of the seized drugs is approximately $20,000.

Law Enforcement Involved in the Case

Multiple agencies were involved and assisted including the Maine State Police, Winslow Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Waterville Police Department, Augusta Police Department, Kennebec Sheriff’s Office, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.