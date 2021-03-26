Man Shot By Law Enforcement Following Norridgewock Crash

According to the KJ, a man was shot by a Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation on Mechanic Street in Norridgewock. The confrontation, which happened just before 2 AM on Friday morning, followed an accident that happened nearby on Route 2.

The man, who was reportedly driving a red Dodge Ram pickup truck, reportedly crashed into a ditch at around 1 AM. He then took off on foot. Law enforcement encountered him on Mechanic Street.

A representative from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that the man underwent surgery at Eastern Maine Medical Center this morning (March 26th).

The names of the deputy and the man who was shot are not being released until all family members have been notified.

The investigation is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office. The Somerset County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Maine State Police, the Skowhegan Police Department, and the Fairfield Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available...

