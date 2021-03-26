Maine Supreme Court Upholds Manslaughter Sentence for Teen

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s supreme court has upheld the sentence of a 16-year-old driver who was behind the wheel at the time of a crash that killed three youths.

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the crash in February 2020 in Clinton and was ordered to be detained until age 21. That's the maximum sentence for a juvenile in Maine.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday agreed with the sentencing judge who concluded that a lesser sentence would minimize the seriousness of the conduct.