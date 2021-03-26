Maine State Police, Troop F: Quilts for Crime Victims

Maine State Police Troop F posted on their Facebook a picture of a quilt made by local residents to give to victims or children of crime victims.

Police said they were approached with the idea of making the quilts and “were very appreciative of the offer and gladly accepted.”

A few quilts were expected, but they ended up getting more than 65 to hand out. The post said, “These will be put to good use and hopefully provide some comfort to those facing one of the worst days of their lives.”

The post thanked those who made the quilts saying it went above and beyond expectations.

In the picture are Trooper Barnard and Lieutenant Harris. Sandra Troutt from Sherman is also pictured. She is the grandmother of SPC Dustin J. Harris who was KIA in Iraq in 2006.