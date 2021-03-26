A Maine Fisherman Will Be Featured on CBS Sunday Morning

How cool is this? Coming up next month, Maine will get some national TV coverage for a good reason (which, knock on wood, has been a constant streak lately of good reasons and not bad) with a piece that will air on CBS Sunday Morning.

Steve Train of Atlantic Sea Farms recently tweeted a picture of himself on board the FV Hattie Rose with CBS Sunday Morning anchor Ben Tracy for a feature story about kelp.

Now, if you read that like I did at first as "kale," you're way off. According to Healthline.com, kelp is a type of large, brown seaweed that that grows in shallow, nutrient-rich saltwater near coastal fronts around the world that you've probably either seen at the beach or even eaten as part of sushi rolls.

The National Ocean Service says that kelp is used to make a lot of products that we use in every day life: toothpaste, shampoo, salad dressing, pudding, cake, and TONS more. It's basically one of the most versatile items out there.

Exactly WHAT about kelp that will be discussed in Steve's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning is still unknown, but it should definitely be interesting, especially since in Steve's tweet, he mentions that the skinny kelp that were all over their lines was so good that they were eating it right off the lines.

Photo by Shane Stagner on Unsplash

The airdate of Steve's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning is a little unclear. He mentions in the comments section of his post that the feature will air on "Earth Day" (which is Thursday, April 22), but where the actual show name is CBS Sunday Morning, that doesn't exactly add up. But if I were a betting man (and I am, just ask Oxford Casino), this will probably air a couple of days AFTER Earth Day, on Sunday, April 25.

Excited to watch Steve show Ben and the rest of the CBS Sunday Morning crew how Mainers get it done on the high seas!

