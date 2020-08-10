Man Killed, 5 Injured in Maine Boating Collision

ORLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a man who was one of 13 people on a boat was killed when a teenager operating a personal watercraft crashed into it on Toddy Pond in Orland.

Game wardens say the man was one of several people sitting on the back of a 23-foot boat with their feet dangling in the water when a 17-year-old who was part of their group accelerated into the boat Sunday afternoon.

Wardens identified the victim as 26-year-old, Ryan Conary, of Sanford. Conary and several others were thrown into the water; his body was recovered more than an hour later.

Five people suffered injuries, including a 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized.