19-Year-Old Dies in Rollover Crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.

A 19-year-old man from Adamsville, New Brunswick, died Sunday night following a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape.

Members of the Shediac RCMP, Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded around 10:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 134, according to Corporal Gabriel Deveau.



There were three people in the car when it went out of control and rolled over into a ditch. Police say a 19-year-old man from Adamsville, who was a passenger, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Kent County, who was also a passenger of the vehicle, was not injured. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man also from Kent County, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Deveau said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office were assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the young man's exact cause of death. Police did not release the identity of the victim at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Route 134 was closed for a period of time, and re-opened early Monday.

