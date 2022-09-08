A 46-year-old Nova Scotia man has died following a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Malden, in southeastern New Brunswick.

Members of the Sackville RCMP, Port Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a collision between a car and a pickup truck on Highway 16 at around 6:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Eric Hanson of the Sackville detachment.



Police say the car was travelling east just before sunrise when it apparently crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 46-year-old man from River Philip, N.S., died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Hanson said. The victim’s name was not released.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with what police called “non-life-threatening injuries.” There was no one else involved in the crash.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The road was closed for most of the day on Wednesday.

Sackville RCMP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

We’ll update this report as we receive additional information.

