Man Charged in Break, Enter and Theft at Tracadie School

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and RCMP have recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items following a break, enter and theft at a school in Tracadie, New Brunswick.

The Tracadie RCMP responded to a report of break-in at École La Source on Rue Louis G. Daigle Wednesday morning. Items stolen included two laptops, cell phones, web cameras and other electronic devices, according to a news release from Sgt. Pierre Chiasson.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, and early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 21, Chaisson said.

Through the investigation, the RCMP were able to identify a suspect in the thefts.

Police arrested 32-year-old Julien Jean from the community and he appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court on Thursday. Jean was charged with break and enter with intent, and breach of conditions.

He was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

En Français:

La GRC a récupéré deux ordinateurs portables et d'autres appareils électroniques à la suite d'un vol avec effraction survenu dans une école à Tracadie.

Le 21 septembre, peu après 9 h, la GRC a été informée qu'un vol avec effraction avait eu lieu à l'école La Source, située sur la rue Louis G. Daigle. Deux ordinateurs portables, des téléphones cellulaires, des caméras Web et d'autres appareils électroniques. Le vol aurait eu lieu le 20 septembre, en soirée, ou le 21 septembre, au petit matin.

Pendant l'enquête, les policiers ont été en mesure d'identifier la personne responsable.

Le 21 septembre, la police a arrêté un homme de 32 ans, de Tracadie. Julien Jean a comparu en cour provinciale à Tracadie le 23 septembre, et il a été accusé d'introduction par effraction dans un dessein criminel et de manquement aux conditions de sa probation.

Il a été libéré sous de strictes conditions, et comparaîtra de nouveau en cour à une date ultérieure.