Man Charged Following Drug Bust in Woodstock Area

New Brunswick RCMP say one man has been charged following a seizure of drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and money in Elmwood, N.B., near Woodstock.

Police executed a search warrant in the early morning of Thursday, August 19th at a home on Route 540 as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Forty-six-year-old Bradley Watson was arrested at the scene.

During the search, police say they seized quantities of what was believed to be cocaine, as well as methamphetamine in pill and crystal form. Police also confiscated drug paraphernalia, cash, shotguns, a crossbow and various types of ammunition. RCMP say some items were seized as the man was on an undertaking not to possess weapons.

Watson appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine as well as several other charges, He is scheduled to appear in court again on September 14.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force. Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services and the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety Safer Communities and Neighborhoods (SCAN) Unit assisted with the search. These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in the province.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Elmwood, N.B. is just across the border from Hodgdon, Maine.