Make Some Family Memories At The Oldest Campground In Maine

For over eight decades, Aroostook State Park has been providing Mainers, and visitors from all over the world, a chance to experience the majestic beauty of The County.

Maine's first state park, it is located on nearly 900 acres of land near the town of Presque Isle. According to Wikipedia, Quaggy Jo Mountain (which comes from the Native American words for "Twin Peaked") and Echo Lake are some of the park's features. Additionally, there are miles and miles of four season trails snaking their way through the park.

Not surprisingly, due to the size of the park, it is loaded with wildlife. Visitors can expect to see everything from squirrels, to foxes, to moose, and black bears.

The park features 30 campsites - some with power and water. For Maine residents, a campsite is $15 per night or $25 per night if you want one with power and water. The price for people from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and the rest of the world is $25 for a campsite or $35 for one with power and water.

Get more details and book your stay HERE

If camping is not your thing, you can still visit the park for the day. Go for a hike, go fishing, or take a canoe out on the lake.

So, get out their and take advantage of all the park has to offer.

