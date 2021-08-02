Update on the Pothole at the Presque Isle Walmart

The pothole at the entrance to Walmart in Presque Isle has continued to grow in size and I checked in on it over the weekend. I started out Sunday with a nice drive into town with my wife to grab a coffee and to enjoy the nice morning.

What a day!

After grabbing the coffee, I felt this was a good time to get close to the pothole that is becoming the talk of town in Presque Isle. It has now been over a month since I brought this cavity to you and the response was incredible. Here is what the pothole looked like on Sunday morning.

As I was snapping a few pictures, a gentleman came by and asked me if I was sent to start working on the pothole and fixing it. I laughed and told him know, that I was there to collect some good content. The guy is frustrated with the pothole and told me to "give it to em'!” when I update everyone on this situation. The exchange was pleasant and he went on his day after recovering his truck from deep down in the pit of the parking lot.

It's been filled!! Kind of..

Just 24 hours later, I went and checked on the pothole once more and when I arrived, I found that the pothole had been filled overnight. However, it was not filled with necessary materials. Mother Nature blessed us with more rain and enough to fill this giant hole.

What is happening?

I have lived in Aroostook County my entire life and am used to bumpy roads and potholes in the springtime. I can say that I do not recall seeing potholes like this develop in the middle of the summer. This is the story and the pothole that keeps going and growing!