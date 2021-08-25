Mainer Hikes Appalachian Trail To Raise Brain Injury Awareness

According to News Center Maine, a Mainer and former Lewiston Police officer has hit the road or, in this case, the trails to raise brain injury awareness.

Guy Pelote suffered a debilitating stroke that changed his whole life 7 years ago and, since then, he has wanted to raise awareness for brain injury. He has found a way to raise awareness about brain injuries and get his exercise at the same time.

How was he going to raise awareness?

Easy, Guy decided he would make a solo trek and hike the Appalachian trail, which he started in April. Guy hasn't even finished his full hike, and he has already raised more than $7,000 for the Maine Chapter of the Brain Injury Association of America.

The Appalachian Trail is a bucket list item for many hikers, young, old, new, or seasoned. Starting at the Southen terminus of Springer Mountain, Georgia, and ending a the northern terminus at Katahdin, Maine, the Appalachian trail runs thru the Appalachian Mountain range in fourteen of the united states.

Fun Fact: Only 1 in 4 people who set out to complete the Appalachian trail finish the full hike.

