Make December Magical: Meet Santa’s Reindeer At L.L. Bean

Tis' the season to be jolly and do all things that make you feel the magic of the holidays. If you're spending the Holidays in Maine, there is likely something magical happening in just about every part of this beautiful state.

According to a Facebook event page made by L.L.Bean (95 Main St, Freeport, ME), they are hosting some pretty special visitors every Thursday in December. Starting December 3rd, you can visit the L.L.Beans Flagship stores, Puffin Park in Freeport, from 4- 7 pm.

Make sure you stop in for a visit with Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and of course, you can't forget Santas most famous reindeer friend... Rudolph the red nose reindeer.

L.L.Bean is known for its longevity in products, but another thing they are known for is their FREE community events. Not only is Santa going to be at the Flagship store in Freeport, but L.L.Bean also has a synthetic ice rink set up with skate rentals that are also FREE, however, but you are also welcome to bring your own.

