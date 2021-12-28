After 2 Year Hiatus The Maine Lobster Festival To Return In 2022

It's no secret that the world hasn't been the same since the start of the coronavirus pandemic back in March of 2020. We are coming up on two years, and some days are better than others, but for the most part, the world is starting to feel a little more like we are used to.

Although most live events have transitioned back to normal in 2021, some of Maine's more significant events still are working towards getting back to where we used to be, especially events that include a lot of human interaction like fairs and festivals.

According to a Facebook post made by Maine Lobster Festival, after a 2-year hiatus, the Maine Lobster Festival is returning in 2022 to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Along with the traditional events held during the festival, like all the Lobster you can imagine, there will also be many new and exciting things planned for the return.

The 75th Maine Lobster Festival is scheduled to run from Wednesday, August 3, to Saturday, August 7.

