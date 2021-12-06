Christmas is just a few weeks away, which means many of Santas helper Elves are arriving in homes all around the world to keep a watchful eye. You know, the type of eye that tells Santa who is on the Naughty or Nice list. The job of an elf is serious business, or is it?

Some days I have to wonder, though, who is the Nice one and the Naughty one? I'm constantly seeing just how naughty these little elves are, as well as some of the craziest places they end up. It could be from snowball fights and toilet papering the Christmas tree to switching the sugar dish for salt.

Now, I needed to know if our listeners have a helpful and super sweet elf or one of the elves who always gets some trouble.

We asked our listeners to share their festive elf pictures with us, and below you will find some seriously funny, sometimes naughty, almost always good, elf pictures, thanks to our listeners.

Elf On The Shelf Magical Or Mischievous? You Can Be The Judge!

