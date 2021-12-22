One of the biggest problems about being a parent in Maine is keep the kids occupied during the winter months. For about three months, depending on how rough the winter is that particular year, the kids have no desire to go outside. All they want to do is spend their time looking at screens - the TV, video games, tablets, or their phone.

Growing up in Maine, I feel the pain of our youth; there isn't much to do around our beautiful, yet frigid, state in the winter months, aside from skiing or snowmobiling. Right?

Wrong!

Actually, Maine has so much more to offer than just skiing or snowmobiling; But, you have to look for those activities. For example, there's ice fishing, snowshoeing, ice skating, and last but not least, my very favorite, snow tubing.

If you or some you know love snow tubing, you need to check out Seacoast Adventure Park, in Windham, which is one of Maine's most significant tubing locations for a whole lot of family fun.

According to the Seacoast Adventure Facebook page, the adventure park is not open quite yet as they are in the process of making snow for their ten tubing lanes. Yes, I said 10! That means there is plenty of room for you to bring the whole family and maybe even a few friends for a day or night of fun.

Single tickets are $24, but they also sell combo passes which include admission for one adult and one child for $34. Ticket prices include tube rental.

