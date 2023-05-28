As the temperatures warm and Maine's seasonal towns swell with visitors, it can be difficult for people to decide where to go and what to do with their free time. Not only that, but many people are looking for something to do that doesn't break the bank. So what is there to do in Maine that is cost-effective and still truly enjoyable? You'll have to take a walk to find out.

TripAdvisor lists the Marginal Way Walkway in Ogunquit as the top free activity in Maine that people absolutely have to do. It shouldn't come as a huge surprise, since the walkway has been a massive favorite of visitors to the area for years.

Three factors have made Marginal Way the best of the best when it comes to free activities in Maine. First, the one-and-a-half-mile walk is perfect for any athletic level. It isn't filled with steep climbs or difficult terrain. You can stroll along at your pace.

Secondly, the cliff walk is bristling with incredible scenery. When people dream of Maine, they picture waves crashing against the rocky coastline, tiny sand beaches, the sounds of seagulls and of course, a lighthouse. You'll see all of that and more along the Marginal Way walkway.

Lastly, the paved pathway is filled with photo opportunities or benches and seating areas where you sit down, relax, and take it all in. One of the best parts of Maine is that life moves a little slower here, and the Marginal Way walkway is a snapshot of that.

The Marginal Way cliff walk starts at Shore Road in Ogunquit and wraps up at Perkins Cove. The walkway can easily be completed in under an hour.