Mainer Biking Across USA For Kids With Cancer Hit By Car, Dies

32 year old Mainer James Dobson, like most of us, had seen what cancer can do to friends and family.

James knew he had to do something so he teamed up with Dartmouth Hitchcock Children's Hospital in Lebanon, NH to raise money and help children who suffer from cancer and illnesses in there program called CHaD.

James set out to bike 60 miles a day from New Hampshire to San Diego on a recumbent bicycle which puts the rider in a laid back, reclining position.

He left New Hampshire on October 1st blogging and vlogging his trip as he pedaled across the country. He made it as far as Highway 98 west of Hattiesburg, Mississippi when tragedy struck. An article on APNEWS.com reports James was hit from behind and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. James was pronounced dead at the scene.