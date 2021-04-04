9 Hard To Pronounce Maine Place Names

If you spend a lot of time talking to people who have never lived in Maine, you have probably realized there are a bunch of words they just can't seem to pronounce correctly. Or, at least, they can't seem to pronounce them the way WE would.

It seems like the most-difficult words for out-of-staters to pronounce are the ones based on Native American words and the words that feature our unique twist on French.

Here are some of the words you brought to our attention and the correct way to say them:

Androscoggin is pronounced (Ann-Dro-Scaw-Gin)

Saco is Pronounced (SOCK-o) not (Sack-o)

Calais is Pronounced (Cal-us) not (CAL-lay)

Katahdin is Pronounced (Kuh-TA-din) not (Kat-ah-DIN)

Megunticook is pronounced (Muh-GUN-tuh-cook) not (MEG-unti-cook)

Topsham is pronounced (TOPS-’m) not (Top-Sham)

Bangor is Pronounced (Bang-gor) not (Bang-ger)

Minot Is Pronounced (My-nuht) not (Min-ute) or (Min-noh)

Ogunquit is Pronounced (o-GUN-quit) not (OW-gun-quit)

Smyrna is Pronounced (SMer-Na) not (Smear-na)

Medomak is pronounced (Muh-DOM-ick) not (Med-O-mack)

I learned that you actually don’t need to be an out-of-stater to pronounce some of these words wrong. I was born and raised here in the good ol’ state of Maine and I still cannot pronounce most of these words properly.

