Maine Wardens Search for Missing Woman on Flagstaff Lake

The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing woman on Flagstaff Lake in western Maine.

Wardens say the woman from York has not been seen since she and two friends overturned their canoe Saturday evening.

Two men and a dog were able to swim to shore, but they found no sign of the woman. The men, who were suffering from hypothermia, hiked for about an hour before they were able to get help.

Wardens began searching around 10 o'clock Saturday night. On Sunday, Maine Warden Service divers went in the lake, a Game Warden pilot searched from the air, while K9 units combed the shore.

They plan to continue the search Monday morning.