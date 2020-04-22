Maine Wardens Rescue Hiker at Moxie Falls

A Maine teenager rescued after slipping and falling 30 feet down an embankment near the state’s tallest waterfall is now recovering.

State officials and volunteers were able to place 18-year-old Antonio Jacobs into a rescue jacket after he fell into a gorge Monday at the base of Moxie Falls.

Maine Game Wardens say Jacobs was immobile when they found him.

The state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the teen was hiking with three friends when he fell down the embankment.

Jacobs was then flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was treated for abrasions and injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.