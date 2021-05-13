Governor Mills Announces Changes To Maine COVID-19 Restrictions

Maine Governor Janet Mills spoke during Thursday's Maine Centers For Disease Control press conference.

During the press conference she announced changes to the state's public health protocols under the state's Moving Maine Forward plan.

Effective May 24th, Maine will lift capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all outdoor settings. Additionally, capacity limits will be lifted for all indoor settings - except where people need to remove their masks (like when they are eating or drinking).

These updates move up the timeline for Maine's "return to normal". While changes had been planned for May 24th, they were not as extreme as the changes announced this morning.

The indoor mask mandate remains in place in an attempt to reduce the chances of transmission.

The new guidelines are a departure from the recently announced guidelines from the National CDC. According to ABC News, the population who is fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask.

