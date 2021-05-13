UPS Drivers Picket in Maine over Long Hours During Pandemic

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — United Parcel Service drivers represented by the Teamsters union held an informational picket in Maine.

Brett Miller, president of Local 340, said the 80 to 100 delivery truck drivers based in Auburn are tired of being overworked during the pandemic. He said goal of the action on Wednesday was to call attention to the plight of overworked drivers 14 months into the pandemic.

Drivers held signs saying “People Before Profits” and “Hire More Workers."

The company said it welcomes dialogue and that it's in the process of hiring more workers in Auburn.

The Teamsters represent 1,200 UPS employees in Maine.