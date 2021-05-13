50-Year-Old Maine Man Killed by Falling Tree
An Oxford County man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a falling tree at a worksite in the town of Waterford.
Police and emergency crews responded shortly after 2:00 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office says the man was part of a work crew from Searles Excavation. He was clearing brush and felling trees when the top of a tree he was cutting broke off and hit him in the head. Other members of the crew rushed to help but the 50-year old Harrison man died at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Get our free mobile app
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the investigation.
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.