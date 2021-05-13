50-Year-Old Maine Man Killed by Falling Tree

An Oxford County man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a falling tree at a worksite in the town of Waterford.

Police and emergency crews responded shortly after 2:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was part of a work crew from Searles Excavation. He was clearing brush and felling trees when the top of a tree he was cutting broke off and hit him in the head. Other members of the crew rushed to help but the 50-year old Harrison man died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the investigation.