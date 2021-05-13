The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, August 26-29, 2021

What's the Schedule for the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest?

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is back big time with a whole list of fun things to do Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27, Saturday, the 28th and Sunday, August 29.

Just like we’ve come to love over the years, the Balloon Fest will have the beautiful hot air balloons as the main feature.

What are the Events and Activities?

Activities include the evening mass ascension Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and morning mass ascension Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The balloon glow is planned Friday and Saturday at dusk. These are truly a crowd-pleaser and draw a good size group of people to see all the balloons go up together and light up after dark.

New this is the Vacationland Skydivers putting on an aerial demonstration. This will be exciting to see and you’ll want to make sure the whole family is there to enjoy it.

Food vendors will be on site at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. You can always get something incredible at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest. In the past, there has been pizza, burgers, fries, sweets and other delicious items on the menu.

Live music brings the good time vibes to the annual event. This year's lineup will include the Star City Syndicate, Guilty Pleasure and more.

Other events include balloon rides, meet the pilots, a car show, ATV rides and more. Some of the things going on require you to register in advance. Make sure you do because the slots fill up quickly and you don’t want to miss out. The crafts are also happening and there’s always something to find - a good deal and see something handcrafted and uniquely made.

Where to go for Updates?

Officials said the schedule is tentative and to check their Facebook for updates.