Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reporting 295 new coronavirus cases Thursday across the state. There are no deaths in the state.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases, for a total of 47 this week.

Maine now has 65,043 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 798.

A total of 1,918 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,772 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sevebty-one people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

The Associated Press reports Maine has started its rollout of coronavirus vaccines to middle schoolers and early high schoolers. Health care providers began offering the Pfizer shots to children age 12 to 15 in the state on Wednesday. Maine continues to outpace most of the nation in its vaccination progress. According to data from the U.S. CDC, 70% of Maine adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.