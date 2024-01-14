Maine Man with Gun Fled Domestic Violence Scene in Stolen Car

A 24-year-old man with a loaded 9 mm handgun was arrested Saturday in Enfield for felony domestic violence and eluding police after a high speed chase in a stolen car.

Man with gun Fled a Domestic Violence Scene in Stolen Car

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said Zacahree Tomilson from Enfield stole a vehicle and fled the scene of domestic violence assault. Deputies were informed he was possibly armed with a handgun.

High Speed Police Pursuit

A deputy located the car on Route 2 while en route to the scene. Tomilson drove away at a high speed and the pursuit started.

Suspect Drove through Several Towns

“The suspect was pursued into and through the Towns of Lincoln and Chester, before the suspect was apprehended by Deputies on the Sweet Road in Lincoln,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Loaded Gun Found during Search

Tomilson was searched and law enforcement found a loaded 9 mm handgun on his person.

Multiple Charges

He was charged with Felony Domestic Violence Assault, Eluding an Officer and Operating Without and License, along with other offenses.

Law Enforcement on the Case

The East Millinocket Police Department and the Lincoln Police Department assisted the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

