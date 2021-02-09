Maine Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking/Furnishing

A former Calais police officer is behind bars after being accused of furnishing drugs to a minor near Narraguagus High School.

WABI reports 53-year-old Jeffrey Bishop is charged with five separate drug-related crimes, including drug trafficking.

According to court documents, a basketball coach at the high school found drugs on a 17-year-old female student which turned out to be hydrocodone pills and three small bags of fentanyl powder. The documents indicate the drugs were intended for the girl's mother. Authorities say they also found additional hydrocodone pills in Bishop’s police duty bag at his home.

Officer Bishop was arrested last Friday. The Calais Police Chief tells WABI that Bishop resigned two days before the investigation began.

He is being held at the Aroostook County jail with bail set at $30,000. He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted of the drug charges.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app